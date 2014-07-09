Starting this Saturday, tune in to Country Back Roads, the newest show here at the Sting. Join your host Craig for news from around the country music landscape, concert updates, and of course all the hits from today’s most popular artists like Luke Bryan, The Zac Brown Band, Jake Owen, and hits from yesterday's artists such as Johnny Cash, Charlie Pride, and Waylon Jennings. Listen to Country Back Roads, every Saturday night 9-11 p.m. exclusively on 88.3 The Sting.