Congrats Cleveland!

Cleveland did it! WBWC would like to send a nice shout out to the Cavaliers for finishing the championship in first place and breaking the 52 year drought for Cleveland. As a local station, we take pride of our home, including the greater community, so we pay attention to these other events. Who went to see the giant parade last Wednesday? Quite a few members of the station went. Great that it was not raining. A big thanks to the Lake Erie Monsters as well for breaking the losing streak to set up the support for the Cavs to pull through. Now let's focus on our energy on the Indians, they're not doing too shabby at all. With all these games, why not turn on 88.3 while you're driving to them? Get you in the mood. (Hot dogs work too.)