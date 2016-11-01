Surround Sound Countdown Anouncement

Listen Live!

New 2016 Surround Sound Countdown

 

We are starting our new season event by showing off the best music of bands from our local area. Bands are now free to start submitting their music to air on the show.

We will be collecting songs through December 16th for those interested, and our listeners will get to decide which ones they like best.

Check out the full details here
