|Surround Sound Countdown Anouncement
|News - General
|Written by webmaster
|Tuesday, 01 November 2016 16:13
|
New 2016 Surround Sound Countdown
We are starting our new season event by showing off the best music of bands from our local area. Bands are now free to start submitting their music to air on the show.
We will be collecting songs through December 16th for those interested, and our listeners will get to decide which ones they like best.
Check out the full details here
|Last Updated on Wednesday, 02 November 2016 23:15