|Stay Tuned for Summer Marathon 2017
|Written by Jordan Laird
|Tuesday, 18 April 2017 18:14
|
MAY
May 4th: Star Wars / John Williams (Isaac Luther)
May 11th: Red Hot Chili Peppers (Double E) May 14th: Concert
May 18th: Hall and Oates (Todd Richards & Co.) May 20th: Concert
May 25th: Jack Johnson (Pat Donahoe) June 3rd: Concert
-----
JUNE
June 1st: Dave Matthews Band (Spencer Mahon) June 14th: Concert
June 8th: Tom Petty (Radke and Double E) June 10th: Concert
June 15th: Sublime (JLaird and Courtis)
June 22nd: Three Doors Down (JLB)
June 29th: U2 (Todd Richards) July 1st: Concert
----
JULY
July 6th: Panic! At the Disco (Tatijana and Jordan)
July 13th: Billy Joel (Double E) July 14th: Concert
July 20th: Queen (Todd & Co.) July 21st: Concert
July 27th: Blondie (Paul Monsour)
----
AUGUST
August 3rd: The Beatles (JLB)
August 10th: Green Day (Double E & Co.) August 21st: Concert
August 17th: Coldplay (Double E & Co.) August 19th: Concert
August 24th: John Mayer (Amy Popick) August 30th: Concert
August 31st: Foo Fighters (Craig Friedmann)