Skelethon Giveaways

|
Hello lovely listeners!
Because 88.3 is a non-commercial college radio station, we have limited sources of income as we don’t see the ad revenue that a commercial station does. The money that we raise with our 2017 88.3 Skelethon will be used to update our equipment facilities, improve our streaming services, and most importantly: enhance the student learning experience for years to come.
Our goal is $2,500 after the four day period -- October 26th through October 30th. Below is our schedule for accepting calls for donations at 440-826-2145 or 440-826-8525.
Thursday, October 26th: PHONE-A-THON MARATHON! Donations taken ALL DAY from 6am-1am!
Friday, October 27th: Donations taken for Top 5 @ 5pm, Punk and Cover (8:00-10pm), The Metal Command (10pm-1am), Sound of the Underground (1am-3am)
Saturday, October 28th: Yellow Jacket Football vs. Capital (1:30-3:30pm), Rick O’Bannion Experience (7:00-9:00pm), Country Back Roads (9-11pm), Running Late (1-3am)
Sunday, October 29th: WWII Program (5-6pm), Golden Age of Rock and Roll (6-9pm), Sunday Night at The Oldies (9-12am)
Monday, October 30th: Island Time (10-1am)
By donating to our wonderful station, you could receive these following prizes:
- $5-$9 Sting bumper sticker, mystery band sticker
- $10-$19 Bumper sticker, two CD’s or vinyl
- $20-$35 Bumper sticker, two CD’s or vinyl, mystery band sticker, glow-in-the-dark wristband
- $36-$50 Bumper sticker, three CD’s or vinyl, mystery band sticker, glow-in-the-dark wristband, Sting T-Shirt
- $51-$99 Bumper sticker, four CD’s or vinyl, two mystery band stickers, two glow-in-the-dark wristbands, Sting T-Shirt
- $100 or more Bumper sticker, four CD’s or vinyl, two mystery band stickers, glow-in-the-dark wristband, limited edition 60th Anniversary hoodie
As a special bonus, for every $5 you donate, you name with be entered in a raffle to win these amazing packages, and more!
- Six free months of membership, a bag, a free week of tanning, a lock, and earbuds from Planet Fitness
- Shirt, stickers, $20 certificate, and two tickets to Beach Slang at The Grog Shop
- Night in Berea: One free haircut & style from Teri's Hair Design, a free manicure from Nails 4 U, and a $10 certificate to Mootown Creamery
- Taste of the Town: $10 certificate to La Crepe, one Tree Huggers bag, a $10 certificate and one shirt from Campus Grille, and a coupon for an 8" cake from Dick's Bakery
- Pumpin' Iron with The Metal Command: One sweatshirt from Berea Rec Center, two free 6" subs from Subway, and one free cheese pizza (up to four toppings) from Marco's Pizza
- The Experience: $20 certificate to Scene 75, one Tree Huggers bag, and a $5 certificate to Mootown Creamery
- Dinner Date with Running Late: $25 certificate to Liz Nails, $25 certificate to Aladdin's Eatery, and a $5 certificate to Mootown Creamery
AND SO MANY MORE!
Check out this list of over 300 possible CD's you can choose from when donating over $10 during our Skelethon:
|ARTIST
|ALBUM
|AMOUNT
|Abandoning Sunday
|Flight
|
|Ablebody
|Adult Contemporaries
|
|Acid Tongue
|Babies
|
|Adam Ostrar
|Brawls In The Briar
|
|Aidan Knight
|Each Other
|
|Alex Cameron
|Forced Witness
|
|Algeirs
|The Underside of Power
|
|Allen Stone
|Radius
|
|AM
|Precious Life
|
|Angelo De Augustine
|Swim Inside The Moon
|
|Angry Angles
|Angry Angles
|
|ARG
|Music for Robot Revolution
|
|Arrica Rose & The …'s
|Low As The Moon
|
|Bash & Pop
|Anything Could Happen
|
|Basia Bulat
|Good Advice
|
|Beach Fossils
|Somersault
|
|Beach House
|B-Sides & Rarities
|
|Bearing Torches
|A Thousand Kisses Deep
|
|Belle Game
|Fear/Nothing
|
|Ben Brookes
|The Motor Car and The Weather Balloon
|
|Benchmarks
|Our Undivided Attention
|
|Berwanger
|Exorcism Rock
|
|Big Theif
|Masterpiece
|
|Black River Revue
|Just Can't Win
|
|Blaenavon
|That's Your Lot
|
|Blank Square
|Animal I
|
|Blue Sails
|Blue Sails
|
|Bodies Of Water
|Spear In The City
|
|Brenyama
|Euphoria Love
|
|Bristol
|Bristol
|
|C2 And The Brothers Reed
|Weigh Station Tour
|
|Candlelight USA
|Beyond Extremes
|
|Canvas
|Sticktoitiveness
|
|Cardiknox
|Portrait
|
|Carmen Villain
|Infinite Avenue
|
|Caroline Says
|50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can't Be Wrong
|
|CFM
|Dichotomy
|
|Chain Wallet
|Chain Wallet
|
|Charles Ellsworth
|Cesaréa
|
|Chase Gassaway
|A Fly Can't Bird
|
|Chastity Belt
|I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone
|
|Cities & Coasts
|Postcards From The Great Lakes
|
|Civilian
|You Wouldn't Believe What Privilege Costs
|
|CJ Ramone
|American Beauty
|
|Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
|The Tourist
|
|Clockwork Revolution
|Clockwork Revolution
|
|Cold Specks
|Fool's Paradise
|
|Com Truise
|Iteration
|
|Common Deer
|II
|
|Cosmonauts
|A-Ok!
|
|Cranford Hollow
|Color/Sound/Renew/Revive
|
|Curse the Son
|Isolator
|
|Damaged Bug
|Bunker Funk
|
|Dan Croll
|Emerging Adulthood
|
|Dan Miraldi
|Chaos, Destruction & Dancing
|
|Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Lakes
|Kid Tiger
|
|Danny & The Darleans
|Bug Out
|
|Darkside
|Amber: Skeleton Journeys Through The Void
|
|David Barbe
|10th of Seas
|
|Dead Label
|Throne of Bones
|
|Dead Rock West
|More Love
|
|Dead to Fall
|Are You Serious?
|
|Debris Of Titan
|Astron: The Fallen
|
|Dent May
|Across the Multiverse
|
|Devin Dazzle & The Neon Fever
|Felix Da Housecat
|
|Diecast
|Internal Revolution
|
|Dinner!
|Psychic Lovers
|
|Dir En Grey
|Withering To Death
|
|Dom Kelly
|Everything is Just Enough
|
|Donoma
|Falling Forward
|
|Dopapod
|Megagem
|
|Downtown Boys
|Cost of Living
|
|Dream Machine
|The Illusion
|
|Duncan Lloyd
|IOUOME
|
|EJ Ouellette
|Conjure Man, Conjure Man
|
|El Vy
|Return To The Moon
|
|Elephant Revival
|Petals
|
|Eliot Lipp
|Skywave
|
|Elliott Brood
|Ghost Gardens
|
|Elliphant
|Living Life Golden
|
|Ephrata
|Ephatra
|
|Esp Evolution
|From Crib to Coliseum
|
|Ethan Daniel Davidson
|Crows
|
|Eureka
|Shackleton's Voyage
|
|Faintlife
|Ever Was
|
|Fastball
|Step Into Light
|
|Filament 38
|Unstable
|
|Filthy Friends
|Invitation
|
|Fishboy
|Art Guards
|
|Flat Worms
|Castle Face
|
|Folk Is People
|The Devil Always Comes
|
|Football, Etc.
|Corner
|
|Fragile Mortals
|The Dark Project
|
|Frontier Ruckus
|Enter The Kingdom
|
|Gabriel Wolfchild
|The Northern Light
|
|Gaby Moreno
|Ilusion
|
|Ghastly Menace
|Songs Of Ghastly Menace
|
|Girlpool
|Powerplant
|
|Gizmodrome
|Gizmodrome
|
|Gold Class
|Drum
|
|Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
|Identity Crisis
|
|Gordi
|Reservoir
|
|Gothic Tropic
|Fast Or Feast
|
|Greg Graffin
|Millport
|
|Gregg Stewart
|Gregg Stewart
|
|Handsom Furs
|Sound Kapital
|
|Harts
|Smoke Fire Hope Desire
|
|Havoc Hate
|Cycle Of Pain
|
|Hazel English
|Just Give In/Never Going Home
|
|Heat
|Overnight
|
|Ho99o9
|United States of Horror
|2 copies
|Hodera
|First Things First
|
|Honeyblood
|Babes Never Die
|
|Honus Honus
|I Use Your Delusion
|
|Hunger
|For Love
|
|Idle Bloom
|Little Deaths
|
|Indianapolis Jones
|Chaos And Light
|
|James Raftery
|Everything
|
|James Vincent McMorrow
|We Move
|
|Japanese Breakfast
|Soft Sounds From Another Planet
|
|Jena Irene Asciutto
|Cold Fame
|
|Jens Lekman
|Life Will See You Now
|
|Jerry Paper
|Carousel
|
|Jessica Lea Mayfield
|Sorry Is Gone
|
|John Pagano Band
|One More Round
|
|John Trudell
|AKA Grafitti Man
|
|Joseph Childress
|Empty Cellar
|
|Junior Astronomers
|Body Language
|
|Jupe Jupe
|Lonely Creatures
|
|Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
|The Kid
|
|Kane Strang
|Two Hearts & No Brain
|
|Keeping
|Ruin Value
|
|Kenny George Band
|Borrowed Trouble
|
|Kevin Morby
|City Music
|
|Ki: Theory
|Silence
|
|Kinlin
|The Last Stand
|
|Kishi Bashi
|Sonderlust
|
|Klangstof
|Close Eyes To Exit
|
|Knox Fortune
|Paradise
|
|Konrad
|Artbreak
|
|Land of Talk
|Life After Youth
|
|Last Flowers
|Love
|
|Lee Ranaldo
|Electric Trim
|
|Leif Vollebekk
|Twin Solitude
|
|Leopold And His Fiction
|Darling Destoryer
|
|Lil Yachty
|Teenage Emotions
|13 copies
|Loney Dear
|Loney Dear
|
|Louise Burns
|Young Mopes
|
|M. A. G. S.
|M. A. G. S.
|
|Major and the Monbacks
|Moonlight Anthems
|
|Mandy Rowden
|1000 Miles
|
|Manhattan Murder Mystery
|Dumb
|
|Margaret Glaspy
|Emotions & Math
|
|Margo Price
|Midwest Farmer's Daught
|
|Marika Hackman
|I'm Not Your Man
|
|Mark Andrew Band
|The Eclectic Electric
|
|Mark Stoermer
|Filthy Apes And Lions
|
|Marlon Chaplin
|Danger Danger
|
|Marnie
|Strange Words & Weird Wars
|
|Mass Gothic
|Mass Gothic
|
|Matt & Sam's Brother
|My Brain Hurts A Lot
|
|Medical Maps
|Soft on Crime
|
|Melt
|Riffer
|
|Merchandise
|A Corpse Wired For Sound
|
|Michael Chapman
|50
|
|Michelle Blades
|Premature Love Songs
|
|Midnight Sister
|Saturn Over Sunset
|
|Mike Gordon
|Ogogo
|
|Moby & The Void Pacific Choir
|More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse
|
|Modern English
|Take Me To The Trees
|
|Mogwai
|Every Country's Sun
|
|Moonweather
|Sit Down Be Small
|
|Mutoid Man
|Bleeder
|
|Muuy Biien
|Age Of Uncertainty
|
|Muz Mool
|Implied Lines
|
|Nana Grizol
|Ursa Minor
|
|Nate J
|Patchwork Blue
|
|Natural Child
|Okey Dokey
|
|Ne-Hi
|Offers
|
|Nick Cage and the Bad Seeds
|Lovely Creatures
|3 copies
|Nick Waterhouse
|Never Twice
|
|Nico
|Yaryan
|
|Nite Jewel
|Real High
|
|Nnamdi Ogbonnaya
|Drool
|
|Noga Erez
|Off The Radar
|
|Odesza
|A Moment Apart
|2 copies
|Odonis Odonis
|No Pop
|
|Once & Future Band
|Once & Future Band
|
|OnDeadWaves
|OnDeadWaves
|
|Overcoats
|Young
|
|OWEL
|Dear Me
|
|Palm
|Shadow Expert
|
|Paris Combo
|Tako Tsubo
|
|Partner
|In Search Of Lost Time
|
|Paul Kelly
|Life is Fine
|
|Pearl Earl
|Pearl Earl
|
|Pegi Young & The Survivors
|Lonely In A Crowed Room
|
|Pegi Young & The Survivors
|Bracing For Impact
|
|Perfume Genius
|No Shape
|
|Pho
|Two
|
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Stranger In The Alps
|
|Phone Call
|Hang-Ups
|
|Quin Galavis
|The Battery Line
|
|Reduction Plan
|Somewhere
|
|Reuben Hollebon
|Terminal Nostalgia
|
|Rituals Of Mine
|Devoted
|
|Roadkill Ghost Choir
|False Youth Etcetera
|
|Ron Gallo
|Heavy Meta
|
|Roz and The Rice Cakes
|Devotion
|
|Russ Still & The Moonshiners
|Still Cookin
|
|Sallie Ford
|Slap Back
|
|Salt Petal
|Rare Hearts
|
|Sam Amidon
|The Following Mountain
|
|Sam Roberts Band
|Terraform
|
|Sam-C
|Days in July
|
|Satsang
|Pyramids
|
|Sextile
|Albeit Living
|
|Shannen Moser
|Oh, My Heart
|
|Shearwater
|Jet Plane And Oxbow
|
|She-Devils
|She-Devils
|
|Shilpa Ray
|Door Girl
|
|Shira
|Till The Sun Comes
|
|Silent Revival
|The Kindness of Strangers
|3 copies
|Simon Doom
|Babyman
|
|Skyesteele
|All That Light
|
|Sleeping With Sirens
|Madness
|
|Slow Burning Car
|Defecation
|
|Snowball II
|Doughnut Holes
|
|Sóley
|Endless Summer
|
|Stars
|There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light
|
|Stefanie Keys
|Open Road
|
|Stolen Rhodes
|Bend With
|
|Stone Irr
|Sinner
|
|Sufjan Stevens/Nico Muhly/Bryce Dessner/James Mcalister
|Planetarium
|
|Super Doppler
|Moonlight Anthems
|
|Swarming Beach
|Surreal Number
|
|Swear & Shake
|The Sound of Letting Go
|
|Sweet Crude
|Créatures
|
|Sworn In
|The Lovers/The Devil
|
|Talking Under Water
|Talking Under Water
|
|Temples
|Volcano
|
|Tender
|Modern Addication
|
|Terry Anderson
|Jimmy's Arcade
|
|The Autobiography
|Vin Mensa
|4 copies
|The Bad Signs
|Black Magic Moments
|
|The Black Cadillacs
|Run
|
|The Black Line
|Line Up
|
|The Chordaes
|In Itinere
|
|The Conniption Fits
|Misinformed Informant
|
|The Contortionist
|Clairvoyant
|
|The Crookes
|Lucky Ones
|
|The Delta Riggs
|Active Galactic
|
|The Dirty Clergy
|Rattlesnake
|
|The Dirty Nil
|Higher Power
|
|The Districts
|Popular Manipulations
|
|The Dream Eaters
|We Are A Curse
|
|The Final Cut
|Consumed
|
|The Gods Themselves
|Be My Animal
|
|The Gray Vines
|The Gray Vines
|
|The Human Circuit
|Electric City
|
|The Kickback
|Weddings & Funerals
|
|The Mantinée
|Dancing On Your Grave
|
|The Moms
|Doing Asbestos We Can
|
|The Naked Sun
|War With Shadows
|
|The Olympians
|The Olympians
|
|The O'Reillys & The Paddyhats
|Sign of the Fighters
|
|The Pack A. D.
|Positive Thinking
|
|The Psychedelic Swamp
|Dr. Dog
|
|The Regrettes
|Feel Your Feelings Fool!
|
|The Safes
|Tasty Waves
|
|The Seshen
|Flames & Figures
|
|The Speedbumps
|Soil to the Seed
|
|The Stanleys
|The Stanleys
|
|The Texas Gentlemen
|TX Jelly
|
|The Truehearts
|Purgatory Emporium
|
|The Vanishing Spies
|Free Radicals Align
|
|The Velveteins
|Slow Wave
|
|The Verve Pipe
|Overboard
|
|The Wild Lips
|Shameless
|
|The Wild!
|Wild at Heart
|
|The Wolves of Chernobyl
|Eschatologies
|
|The Wooden Sky
|Swimming in Strange Waters
|
|The Worn Flints
|Clementine
|
|Thobbe England
|Sold My Soul
|
|Thunder Ann Crockett
|High Funtioning
|
|Thundercat
|Drunk
|
|Timbre
|Sun & Moon
|
|Tobin Sprout
|The Universe And Me
|
|Tons & Tons
|Bright Outside
|
|Tops
|Sugar At The Cate
|
|Tori Amos
|Native Invader
|
|Trevor Sensor
|Andy Warhol's Dream
|
|Turnover
|Good Nature
|
|Union Sound Treaty
|Next Year
|
|Vagabon
|Infite Worlds
|
|Van William
|The Revolution
|3 copies
|Vox & The Hound
|Aloha Shores
|
|War For An Idea
|IKillYa
|
|Wayne Olivieri
|Electric Mind
|
|White Lies
|Friends
|
|William Crighton
|William Crighton
|
|William Matheny
|Strange Constellations
|
|Within The Ruins
|Halfway Human
|
|Wolf Parade
|Cry Cry Cry
|
|Wyldlife
|Out On Your Block
|
|Zeal & Ardor
|Devil Is Fine
|
|Zoë Nutt
|Like You
|
