Skelethon Giveaways

Hello lovely listeners! Because 88.3 is a non-commercial college radio station, we have limited sources of income as we don’t see the ad revenue that a commercial station does. The money that we raise with our 2017 88.3 Skelethon will be used to update our equipment facilities, improve our streaming services, and most importantly: enhance the student learning experience for years to come. Our goal is $2,500 after the four day period -- October 26th through October 30th. Below is our schedule for accepting calls for donations at 440-826-2145 or 440-826-8525. Thursday, October 26th: PHONE-A-THON MARATHON! Donations taken ALL DAY from 6am-1am! Friday, October 27th: Donations taken for Top 5 @ 5pm, Punk and Cover (8:00-10pm), The Metal Command (10pm-1am), Sound of the Underground (1am-3am) Saturday, October 28th: Yellow Jacket Football vs. Capital (1:30-3:30pm), Rick O’Bannion Experience (7:00-9:00pm), Country Back Roads (9-11pm), Running Late (1-3am) Sunday, October 29th: WWII Program (5-6pm), Golden Age of Rock and Roll (6-9pm), Sunday Night at The Oldies (9-12am) Monday, October 30th: Island Time (10-1am) By donating to our wonderful station, you could receive these following prizes: $5-$9 Sting bumper sticker, mystery band sticker

$10-$19 Bumper sticker, two CD’s or vinyl

$20-$35 Bumper sticker, two CD’s or vinyl, mystery band sticker, glow-in-the-dark wristband

$36-$50 Bumper sticker, three CD’s or vinyl, mystery band sticker, glow-in-the-dark wristband, Sting T-Shirt

Bumper sticker, three CD’s $51-$99 Bumper sticker, four CD’s or vinyl, two mystery band stickers, two glow-in-the-dark wristbands, Sting T-Shirt

Bumper sticker, four CD’s $100 or more Bumper sticker, four CD’s or vinyl, two mystery band stickers, glow-in-the-dark wristband, limited edition 60 th Anniversary hoodie As a special bonus, for every $5 you donate, you name with be entered in a raffle to win these amazing packages, and more! Six free months of membership, a bag, a free week of tanning, a lock, and earbuds from Planet Fitness

Shirt, stickers, $20 certificate, and two tickets to Beach Slang at The Grog Shop

Night in Berea: One free haircut & style from Teri's Hair Design , a free manicure from Nails 4 U , and a $10 certificate to Mootown Creamery

, a free manicure from , and a $10 certificate to Taste of the Town: $10 certificate to La Crepe , one Tree Huggers bag, a $10 certificate and one shirt from Campus Grille , and a coupon for an 8" cake from Dick's Bakery

, one bag, a $10 certificate and one shirt from , and a coupon for an 8" cake from Pumpin' Iron with The Metal Command: One sweatshirt from Berea Rec Center , two free 6" subs from Subway , and one free cheese pizza (up to four toppings) from Marco's Pizza

, two free 6" subs from , and one free cheese pizza (up to four toppings) from The Experience: $20 certificate to Scene 75 , one Tree Huggers bag, and a $5 certificate to Mootown Creamery

, one bag, and a $5 certificate to Dinner Date with Running Late: $25 certificate to Liz Nails, $25 certificate to Aladdin's Eatery, and a $5 certificate to Mootown Creamery AND SO MANY MORE! Check out this list of over 300 possible CD's you can choose from when donating over $10 during our Skelethon: ARTIST ALBUM AMOUNT Abandoning Sunday Flight Ablebody Adult Contemporaries Acid Tongue Babies Adam Ostrar Brawls In The Briar Aidan Knight Each Other Alex Cameron Forced Witness Algeirs The Underside of Power Allen Stone Radius AM Precious Life Angelo De Augustine Swim Inside The Moon Angry Angles Angry Angles ARG Music for Robot Revolution Arrica Rose & The …'s Low As The Moon Bash & Pop Anything Could Happen Basia Bulat Good Advice Beach Fossils Somersault Beach House B-Sides & Rarities Bearing Torches A Thousand Kisses Deep Belle Game Fear/Nothing Ben Brookes The Motor Car and The Weather Balloon Benchmarks Our Undivided Attention Berwanger Exorcism Rock Big Theif Masterpiece Black River Revue Just Can't Win Blaenavon That's Your Lot Blank Square Animal I Blue Sails Blue Sails Bodies Of Water Spear In The City Brenyama Euphoria Love Bristol Bristol C2 And The Brothers Reed Weigh Station Tour Candlelight USA Beyond Extremes Canvas Sticktoitiveness Cardiknox Portrait Carmen Villain Infinite Avenue Caroline Says 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can't Be Wrong CFM Dichotomy Chain Wallet Chain Wallet Charles Ellsworth Cesaréa Chase Gassaway A Fly Can't Bird Chastity Belt I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone Cities & Coasts Postcards From The Great Lakes Civilian You Wouldn't Believe What Privilege Costs CJ Ramone American Beauty Clap Your Hands Say Yeah The Tourist Clockwork Revolution Clockwork Revolution Cold Specks Fool's Paradise Com Truise Iteration Common Deer II Cosmonauts A-Ok! Cranford Hollow Color/Sound/Renew/Revive Curse the Son Isolator Damaged Bug Bunker Funk Dan Croll Emerging Adulthood Dan Miraldi Chaos, Destruction & Dancing Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Lakes Kid Tiger Danny & The Darleans Bug Out Darkside Amber: Skeleton Journeys Through The Void David Barbe 10th of Seas Dead Label Throne of Bones Dead Rock West More Love Dead to Fall Are You Serious? Debris Of Titan Astron: The Fallen Dent May Across the Multiverse Devin Dazzle & The Neon Fever Felix Da Housecat Diecast Internal Revolution Dinner! Psychic Lovers Dir En Grey Withering To Death Dom Kelly Everything is Just Enough Donoma Falling Forward Dopapod Megagem Downtown Boys Cost of Living Dream Machine The Illusion Duncan Lloyd IOUOME EJ Ouellette Conjure Man, Conjure Man El Vy Return To The Moon Elephant Revival Petals Eliot Lipp Skywave Elliott Brood Ghost Gardens Elliphant Living Life Golden Ephrata Ephatra Esp Evolution From Crib to Coliseum Ethan Daniel Davidson Crows Eureka Shackleton's Voyage Faintlife Ever Was Fastball Step Into Light Filament 38 Unstable Filthy Friends Invitation Fishboy Art Guards Flat Worms Castle Face Folk Is People The Devil Always Comes Football, Etc. Corner Fragile Mortals The Dark Project Frontier Ruckus Enter The Kingdom Gabriel Wolfchild The Northern Light Gaby Moreno Ilusion Ghastly Menace Songs Of Ghastly Menace Girlpool Powerplant Gizmodrome Gizmodrome Gold Class Drum Gold Frankincense & Myrrh Identity Crisis Gordi Reservoir Gothic Tropic Fast Or Feast Greg Graffin Millport Gregg Stewart Gregg Stewart Handsom Furs Sound Kapital Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire Havoc Hate Cycle Of Pain Hazel English Just Give In/Never Going Home Heat Overnight Ho99o9 United States of Horror 2 copies Hodera First Things First Honeyblood Babes Never Die Honus Honus I Use Your Delusion Hunger For Love Idle Bloom Little Deaths Indianapolis Jones Chaos And Light James Raftery Everything James Vincent McMorrow We Move Japanese Breakfast Soft Sounds From Another Planet Jena Irene Asciutto Cold Fame Jens Lekman Life Will See You Now Jerry Paper Carousel Jessica Lea Mayfield Sorry Is Gone John Pagano Band One More Round John Trudell AKA Grafitti Man Joseph Childress Empty Cellar Junior Astronomers Body Language Jupe Jupe Lonely Creatures Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith The Kid Kane Strang Two Hearts & No Brain Keeping Ruin Value Kenny George Band Borrowed Trouble Kevin Morby City Music Ki: Theory Silence Kinlin The Last Stand Kishi Bashi Sonderlust Klangstof Close Eyes To Exit Knox Fortune Paradise Konrad Artbreak Land of Talk Life After Youth Last Flowers Love Lee Ranaldo Electric Trim Leif Vollebekk Twin Solitude Leopold And His Fiction Darling Destoryer Lil Yachty Teenage Emotions 13 copies Loney Dear Loney Dear Louise Burns Young Mopes M. A. G. S. M. A. G. S. Major and the Monbacks Moonlight Anthems Mandy Rowden 1000 Miles Manhattan Murder Mystery Dumb Margaret Glaspy Emotions & Math Margo Price Midwest Farmer's Daught Marika Hackman I'm Not Your Man Mark Andrew Band The Eclectic Electric Mark Stoermer Filthy Apes And Lions Marlon Chaplin Danger Danger Marnie Strange Words & Weird Wars Mass Gothic Mass Gothic Matt & Sam's Brother My Brain Hurts A Lot Medical Maps Soft on Crime Melt Riffer Merchandise A Corpse Wired For Sound Michael Chapman 50 Michelle Blades Premature Love Songs Midnight Sister Saturn Over Sunset Mike Gordon Ogogo Moby & The Void Pacific Choir More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse Modern English Take Me To The Trees Mogwai Every Country's Sun Moonweather Sit Down Be Small Mutoid Man Bleeder Muuy Biien Age Of Uncertainty Muz Mool Implied Lines Nana Grizol Ursa Minor Nate J Patchwork Blue Natural Child Okey Dokey Ne-Hi Offers Nick Cage and the Bad Seeds Lovely Creatures 3 copies Nick Waterhouse Never Twice Nico Yaryan Nite Jewel Real High Nnamdi Ogbonnaya Drool Noga Erez Off The Radar Odesza A Moment Apart 2 copies Odonis Odonis No Pop Once & Future Band Once & Future Band OnDeadWaves OnDeadWaves Overcoats Young OWEL Dear Me Palm Shadow Expert Paris Combo Tako Tsubo Partner In Search Of Lost Time Paul Kelly Life is Fine Pearl Earl Pearl Earl Pegi Young & The Survivors Lonely In A Crowed Room Pegi Young & The Survivors Bracing For Impact Perfume Genius No Shape Pho Two Phoebe Bridgers Stranger In The Alps Phone Call Hang-Ups Quin Galavis The Battery Line Reduction Plan Somewhere Reuben Hollebon Terminal Nostalgia Rituals Of Mine Devoted Roadkill Ghost Choir False Youth Etcetera Ron Gallo Heavy Meta Roz and The Rice Cakes Devotion Russ Still & The Moonshiners Still Cookin Sallie Ford Slap Back Salt Petal Rare Hearts Sam Amidon The Following Mountain Sam Roberts Band Terraform Sam-C Days in July Satsang Pyramids Sextile Albeit Living Shannen Moser Oh, My Heart Shearwater Jet Plane And Oxbow She-Devils She-Devils Shilpa Ray Door Girl Shira Till The Sun Comes Silent Revival The Kindness of Strangers 3 copies Simon Doom Babyman Skyesteele All That Light Sleeping With Sirens Madness Slow Burning Car Defecation Snowball II Doughnut Holes S óley Endless Summer Stars There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light Stefanie Keys Open Road Stolen Rhodes Bend With Stone Irr Sinner Sufjan Stevens/Nico Muhly/Bryce Dessner/James Mcalister Planetarium Super Doppler Moonlight Anthems Swarming Beach Surreal Number Swear & Shake The Sound of Letting Go Sweet Crude Créatures Sworn In The Lovers/The Devil Talking Under Water Talking Under Water Temples Volcano Tender Modern Addication Terry Anderson Jimmy's Arcade The Autobiography Vin Mensa 4 copies The Bad Signs Black Magic Moments The Black Cadillacs Run The Black Line Line Up The Chordaes In Itinere The Conniption Fits Misinformed Informant The Contortionist Clairvoyant The Crookes Lucky Ones The Delta Riggs Active Galactic The Dirty Clergy Rattlesnake The Dirty Nil Higher Power The Districts Popular Manipulations The Dream Eaters We Are A Curse The Final Cut Consumed The Gods Themselves Be My Animal The Gray Vines The Gray Vines The Human Circuit Electric City The Kickback Weddings & Funerals The Mantinée Dancing On Your Grave The Moms Doing Asbestos We Can The Naked Sun War With Shadows The Olympians The Olympians The O'Reillys & The Paddyhats Sign of the Fighters The Pack A. D. Positive Thinking The Psychedelic Swamp Dr. Dog The Regrettes Feel Your Feelings Fool! The Safes Tasty Waves The Seshen Flames & Figures The Speedbumps Soil to the Seed The Stanleys The Stanleys The Texas Gentlemen TX Jelly The Truehearts Purgatory Emporium The Vanishing Spies Free Radicals Align The Velveteins Slow Wave The Verve Pipe Overboard The Wild Lips Shameless The Wild! Wild at Heart The Wolves of Chernobyl Eschatologies The Wooden Sky Swimming in Strange Waters The Worn Flints Clementine Thobbe England Sold My Soul Thunder Ann Crockett High Funtioning Thundercat Drunk Timbre Sun & Moon Tobin Sprout The Universe And Me Tons & Tons Bright Outside Tops Sugar At The Cate Tori Amos Native Invader Trevor Sensor Andy Warhol's Dream Turnover Good Nature Union Sound Treaty Next Year Vagabon Infite Worlds Van William The Revolution 3 copies Vox & The Hound Aloha Shores War For An Idea IKillYa Wayne Olivieri Electric Mind White Lies Friends William Crighton William Crighton William Matheny Strange Constellations Within The Ruins Halfway Human Wolf Parade Cry Cry Cry Wyldlife Out On Your Block Zeal & Ardor Devil Is Fine Zo ë Nutt Like You

